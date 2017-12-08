Don’t Let Standard From Aberdeen Games Drop, Graeme Murty Warns Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty has urged his team not to let their standards drop for their match against Ross County as they look to consolidate their position in second in the league table.



The Gers won both their matches against Derek McInnes' Aberdeen side and in the process replaced them as the second team in the league table.











However, maintaining that kind of form may not be simple for Murty's men, as the Gers have so far found it difficult to win three in a row in the league and therefore Murty insists that his side will have to be extra cautious to keep that momentum going.



According to Murty, if Rangers do not manage to maintain the momentum while playing against Ross County, who are currently placed eleventh in the league table, they will have let themselves down.





"I’ve said to the players, and they have revealed and shown a level of intensity in their play and tempo which has been questioned previously", Murty was quoted as saying by his club's official site.

“But they set the standard in the two Aberdeen games.



"If they fall below that standard then they will have let themselves down, but we have to make sure we prep them and make sure they are in as good a state as possible to go and match or exceed those standards in front of our fans again.



“We owe it to ourselves to put a performance in because lots of stuff has been talked about outside of the group and in the press, and we have to make sure that we answer any criticism whatsoever by making sure we take care of business on the pitch.”



The Glasgow giants currently trail leaders Celtic by seven points, having played one game more than their rivals.

