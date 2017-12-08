Forget Transfer Fairy Tales – Hamburg Boss Stamps On Talk Around Chelsea Target Jann-Fiete Arp

Follow @insidefutbol





Hamburg coach Markus Gisdol is confident that the club hierarchy will take appropriate measures to keep Chelsea target Jann-Fiete Arp at the Volksparkstadion.



The 17-year-old striker has been one of the most talked about young players in Germany for some time now and his future at Hamburg has been subject to speculation since last summer.











Chelsea have been keeping tabs on his progress and there were suggestions recently that the striker could be moving to Stamford Bridge in the near future, with a deal in principle agreed.



His agent squashed the rumours surrounding Arp last month and Gisdol has insisted that there will be more written about the youngster leaving Hamburg in the coming days, but he is calm about it.





Arp has a contract until 2019 with Hamburg and the head coach is certain that the club hierarchy will make sure that the youngster continues with the Bundesliga club in the near future.

“Some people write fanciful things and there will be many more fanciful things, not just about players, that also don’t need to be commented on”, Gisdol was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.



“I’m not going to comment on all these pre-Christmas fairy tales. Fiete’s contract doesn’t expire tomorrow.



“[Hamburg sporting director] Jens Todt and [club chairman] Heribert Bruchhagen will find the right measures.”



Currently 15th in the league table, Hamburg are hopeful Arp will play a key role in helping them to survive in the top tier of German football this season.

