He’s Lost Confidence, I’m Disappointed – Chris Sutton On Celtic Star

Chris Sutton says he is disappointed with Scott Sinclair's performances for Celtic this season, feeling the attacker has lost confidence and needs to find it again soon.



Sinclair was a key man for the Bhoys last term and played a big role as Brendan Rodgers' men swept all before them in Scottish football and scooped up a domestic treble.











The former Aston Villa man has struggled to impose himself on games in recent weeks and also disappointed Sutton with his failure to step up in big games in the Champions League; Celtic lost 1-0 at home against Anderlecht earlier this week.



Sutton said on BT Sport: " I was really disappointed with his performance the other night .





" He seems to have lost a great deal of confidence and he needs to find it again quickly", he continued.

"Too many of the players haven't turned up in the big games and that's where you get defined as a Celtic player.



"He hasn't done it, as simple as that."



Sinclair scored five times in qualifying for the Champions League for Celtic, but netted just once in the group stage proper as the Bhoys dropped into the Europa League.



In the Scottish Premiership, the 28-year-old has five goals in 14 games to his name, along with a further five assists.

