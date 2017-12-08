I Am In Shock – Former Rangers Star Stunned By Derek McInnes Snub

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd admits that he was shocked to see Derek McInnes snub a move back to Ibrox in favour of continuing as Aberdeen manager.



Aberdeen rejected an approach from Rangers to speak to McInnes earlier this week but the 46-year-old didn’t take training with the Dons senior team for two consecutive days, leading to speculation that he was trying to force his way back to Ibrox.











He held talks with Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne to reach an amicable solution, but the Dons confirmed on Thursday night that McInnes has decided to continue at Pittodrie.



And Boyd admits that his former club have not emerged from the whole saga with their heads held high, even if they tried to get McInnes following the right process and due diligence.





The former Rangers striker has also conceded that he was surprised at McInnes’ decision to continue at Aberdeen when most felt that he would be excited to return to Ibrox.

Boyd said on Sky Sports News HQ: "They've not come out of it looking clever, that's for sure.



“The way they approached and Aberdeen rejected their approach and we don’t know what has happened since then.



“Rangers took a long time to digest everything and go through the process of finding a new manager and they then identified Derek McInnes as their number one choice.



“They went and then tried to get permission to speak to him and that’s all we know right now.



“Derek decided to stay at Aberdeen, which is a surprise to everybody because the majority of Scotland thought that he would have gone to Rangers, myself included.



“So I am in as much shock as anyone.”



Graeme Murty will continue in charge of the Rangers senior squad into 2018 as the club look to assess the remaining candidates for the manager's job.

