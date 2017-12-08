I Hope This Has Changed Dynamic For Tottenham Hotspur – Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he is hoping that the Champions League win against APOEL has changed the dynamics for his team and now they can start winning their league games.



The Lilywhites got back to winning ways as they beat the team from Cyprus 3-0 at Wembley on Wednesday to top Group H and progress through to the round of 16.











In the Premier League the story has been different in recent weeks, with Tottenham taking only five points from their last six games to slide all the way down to sixth place.



The former Southampton manager now hopes that the Champions League win could be a instigator to motivate his men and get them back to winning ways in the league as well.





"Some difficult periods happen for all the teams. For us it’s happened now. I hope after APOEL it’s changed the dynamic", Pochettino said at a press conference.

According to Pochettino, it is natural for a club to go through a rough phase, but he believes that his team are strong and have got what it takes to bounce back and get back to winning ways.



"For every single club, always there’s a period where you struggle, for different reasons.



"To keep the same level during ten months is so difficult for a group of players.



"Sometimes the dynamic changes and we are working so hard to try to change the dynamic and have a little bit more luck in different situations to win games.



"We have a very strong squad, enough quality and we trust in us.



"It’s possible that we’re going to change the dynamic and I hope after APOEL we are going to win matches."

