I’ll Give Jack Wilshere Chance To Show He’s Back – Arsene Wenger

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger insists that at the moment Jack Wilshere is the most mature he has seen him so far and believes that the next step for the midfielder will be to fight for playing time in the Premier League.



The 25-year-old was on target on Thursday night as his team beat BATE Borisov 6-0 to move through to the next round of the Europa League as the leaders from their group.











Praising the performance of Wilshere, Wenger said that the fans can expect to see more from the player as he will be playing in more and more games for the team in the near future.



As far as the next step for Wilshere is concerned, the veteran manager said that it will be to prove himself in the Premier League and fight to secure his place in the starting eleven.





“You will see more of him because he had a little fracture [before] the start of the season, but now I would not even say he is coming back – he is back”, Wenger told his club's official website.

“The next step is for him to be competitive in the Premier League and to fight for his place in the team.



"He will get games, he will get the opportunity to show that Jack Wilshere is back.



“I would say this is the most mature Wilshere I have seen, in the game and outside the game.



"He is not excessive, he has taken a distance from the pressure that was always around him."



Wilshere has so far featured in 12 games for the Gunners this season, scoring once and has set up three more goals for his team-mates.

