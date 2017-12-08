XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/12/2017 - 17:24 GMT

Impossible – Tottenham Boss Mauricio Pochettino Dismisses Last 16 Draw Concerns

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino insists it does not matter which side his team are drawn to play in the next round of the Champions League after coming through with flying colours from a tough group.

The Lilywhites finished as the top team from Group H, which consisted of sides such as Spanish giants Real Madrid and German giants Borussia Dortmund with the third team being APOEL.




And now as Spurs wait for their round of 16 opponents, with the possibility of sides such as Bayern Munich and Juventus being pitted against them, the manager insists that his team will be ready, having already faced two of Europe's toughest sides in the form of Real Madrid and Dortmund.

"Look, when the draw was made for the group stage everyone thought it would be so difficult for Tottenham", Pochettino said at a press conference.
 


"We believed and finished first and we beat Dortmund and Real. It's impossible to find a worst opponent than them. It's up to us to try to repeat our performance that we had against them."  

Pochettino also took time to address the issue of whether he thinks finishing first in the group will help with Spurs' Round of 16 draw.

"Of course, always it's better to finish first

"For your confidence and to show your quality is good.

"Now it's about luck and whether it's one opponent or another.

"It's about how you will be in February.

"Now it's about trying to be focused on the Premier League."

Tottenham won their last game in the group 3-0 against APOEL on Wednesday and will now hope that they can carry on with that winning form when they host Stoke City on Saturday. 
 