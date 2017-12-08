XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/12/2017 - 12:10 GMT

Inter Star Admits Antonio Conte Chats But Plays Down Chelsea Move Talk

 




Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva admits that he has on occasion chatted to Antonio Conte, but has insisted that there was nothing to speculation of him joining Chelsea last summer.

The 30-year-old Italy international has been rumoured to be on Conte’s radar since the start of the year and he was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea last summer.




Candreva has emerged as a key player for Inter this season despite rumours of him wanting to leave earlier this year and the winger admits he has been in touch with the Chelsea manager.

However, he insisted that there was little truth to rumours of Chelsea trying to sign him last summer despite his relationship with the former Juventus and Italy head coach.
 


Asked if Conte wanted him last summer, Candreva told Italian broadcaster Premium Sport: “I sometimes hear from him, but there was absolutely nothing.”  

The 30-year-old, who has a contract until 2020 with the Nerazzurri, has seven assists to his name in 15 league appearances for Inter this season.

Candreva also has 52 international caps to his name with Italy.
 