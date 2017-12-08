Inter Star Admits Antonio Conte Chats But Plays Down Chelsea Move Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva admits that he has on occasion chatted to Antonio Conte, but has insisted that there was nothing to speculation of him joining Chelsea last summer.



The 30-year-old Italy international has been rumoured to be on Conte’s radar since the start of the year and he was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea last summer.











Candreva has emerged as a key player for Inter this season despite rumours of him wanting to leave earlier this year and the winger admits he has been in touch with the Chelsea manager.



However, he insisted that there was little truth to rumours of Chelsea trying to sign him last summer despite his relationship with the former Juventus and Italy head coach.





Asked if Conte wanted him last summer, Candreva told Italian broadcaster Premium Sport: “I sometimes hear from him, but there was absolutely nothing.”

The 30-year-old, who has a contract until 2020 with the Nerazzurri, has seven assists to his name in 15 league appearances for Inter this season.



Candreva also has 52 international caps to his name with Italy.

