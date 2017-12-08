Jurgen Klopp Dubs Philippe Coutinho To Barcelona Talk “Waste of Time”

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that no one from the club hierarchy has said anything about Philippe Coutinho leaving in the January transfer window.



Coutinho slapped in a transfer request last summer to push his transfer to Barcelona through, but Liverpool remained determined and didn’t allow him to move to the Catalan giants.











Barcelona are understood to be in touch with the Brazilian’s representatives and the club are set to make another move for him in the January transfer window.



And there is speculation that Coutinho has convinced Liverpool to accept a transfer rumoured to be around €150m to allow him to join Barcelona next month.





However, Klopp rubbished the speculation surrounding the creative midfielder’s future and insisted that he doesn’t know anything about Liverpool agreeing to sell Coutinho in January.

Asked about the recent Coutinho’s speculation, the Liverpool manager said in a press conference: “It doesn’t change my situation.



“Whatever I can say won’t stop your questions so it makes sense that I don’t answer it.



“It’s just a bit of a waste of time.



"There is nothing to say at this moment.



"No one has come to me and say that Phil will go away in January.”



Coutinho has remained a thorough professional since Liverpool denied him his Barcelona move in the summer and it remains to be seen how he reacts if the story follows a similar trajectory in January.

