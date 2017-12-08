XRegister

08/12/2017 - 18:07 GMT

Leeds United Don’t Have Squad Depth For Late Season Charge Feels Former White

 




Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton thinks the Whites simply must stay close to the playoff spots in the Championship as he does not feel they have the squad depth for a late charge into the top six.

Leeds looked to be cruising to a playoff spot last term, but their form crumbled late on and they missed out, eventually finishing in seventh spot.




The Whites started this season in roaring form, but then had a dire spell of results before picking up, and are heading towards the busy Christmas period of games sitting in eighth, five points off the top six.

Prutton thinks with Leeds chasing a top six spot they cannot allow the teams in front of them to get too far out of sight.
 


The former Leeds midfielder does not believe the Elland Road outfit have the squad depth needed to make a strong, last minute run up the league.

"At this stage, Leeds don’t need to be storming into the top six, but they need to stay close and, if I’m being honest, I don’t think the depth of their squad would allow for a desperate charge at the last minute", Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

"We’re still at the point where there’s hope rather than outright expectation of the club making the play-offs.

"By the turn of the year, we’ll know if they’re up to it", he added.

Leeds are next in action on Saturday away at QPR.
 