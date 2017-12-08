Let’s Build Lead Before Winter Break, Celtic Star Urges Bhoys

Follow @insidefutbol





Craig Gordon has revealed that Celtic are eyeing building a significant lead at the top of the league table before the winter break next month.



With European football secured for the second half of the season, Brendan Rodgers’ side are set to refocus on defending their league title and they already have a seven-point lead at the top, having played a game fewer than second placed Rangers.











The Scottish champions are set to go on a busy run of fixtures, commencing on Sunday with a trip to Hibernian, and Gordon admits that the full squad need to step up to make sure Celtic maintain their standards.



The goalkeeper also feels that the strength and depth of the squad will give Celtic a good opportunity to build a healthy lead at the top of the league table before the winter break.





Gordon said in a press conference: “We have seven games between now and the break, and we have to try and keep our run going.

“It’s a busy month and we have a big squad and we are going to need everyone to play at some point.



"It will be a good time to get everyone on the pitch to try and press home our advantage and get a lead in the league."



Celtic will host Rangers in a derby game at the end of the month and also have a game against Aberdeen before the Scottish season goes into a break next month.

