Let’s Shut Mark Hughes Up And Send Stoke Packing Blasts Tottenham Legend

Graham Roberts wants Tottenham Hotspur to "shut Mark Hughes up" when Stoke City arrive at Wembley on Saturday.



Hughes takes his Stoke side to the national stadium for a Premier League fixture on Saturday and the Potters boss has insisted his team's poor record against Spurs will play no part in the clash, while urging his men to take advantage of the hosts' mixed form.











Stoke have lost their last three meetings with Spurs 4-0, however they are running into a Tottenham side in lacklustre form in the league, with just five points taken from their last six Premier League matches.



Tottenham legend Roberts, responding to Hughes' comments, has urged Spurs to shut the Stoke boss up.





He wrote on Twitter: "Let's shut Mark Hughes up tomorrow and send them packing ."

Stoke have taken 16 points from their 15 Premier League matches so far to sit in 13th spot.



The Potters won last time out, edging out Swansea City 2-1 at home and Hughes will want his side to make it back to back wins by beating Spurs.

