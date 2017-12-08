XRegister
06 October 2016

08/12/2017 - 15:23 GMT

Manchester United Enlist Super Agent To Win Race For Liverpool Target

 




Manchester United are enlisting the help of Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes to negotiate a deal to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is also on rivals Liverpool's radar, next summer.

Scouts representing Manchester United have been on regular missions to Italy in recent months to watch the Lazio midfielder in action and it seems the club have made up their mind about him.




Jose Mourinho has identified the 22-year-old Serbian as a priority target for next summer and the Red Devils are prepared to go full throttle to take Savic to Old Trafford ahead of next season.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Premier League giants have employed super agent Mendes to negotiate the transfer with Lazio on their behalf as they look to move ahead of the competition.
 


Inter and Juventus were keen on Savic last summer and remain in the race, while Liverpool also have the Serbian on their radar.  

Mendes has been a trusted agent and negotiator for Manchester United in the past and the club are keen to use his expertise to get one of their top targets for next summer. 

Lazio are aware of the interest from the top clubs in Milinkovic-Savic and it has been claimed that they have slapped a €100m asking price on the Serbian midfielder.

The Roman club are prepared to let him leave next summer if they earn a huge fee from the transfer and it seems Manchester United are keen to get ahead in the race for the 22-year-old.
 