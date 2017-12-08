Manchester United Talent Hails Massive Learning Experience In First Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United youngster Scott McTominay insists that it has been a massive learning experience for him to have received the opportunity to train and play with the first team and now he wants to go on to guide future youngsters, telling them about the high standards required at Old Trafford.



The 20-year-old made his senior debut for the Red Devils late last season, playing in two Premier League matches against Arsenal on 7th and Crystal Palace on 21st May.











Manager Jose Mourinho hasn't refrained from giving the youngster his chances this season as well, selecting him in as many as three Champions League and two EFL Cup games.



Having had the chance to play alongside some of his senior team-mates, the 20-year-old insists that he has learnt a lot and now he hopes to help other youngsters to follow his path, telling them what it means to play for Manchester United.





"The lads really make you feel at home and introduce you to the changing room and it’s like one big family", McTominay told his club's official website.

"Obviously, on the pitch, you’re learning and improving from playing with and watching the top players we have and in a few years’ time, I hope I can be one of those players who shows a young player coming through the level and the high standards required at United."



The youngster believes it is difficult to put his finger on just one thing he has learned, adding: "Just everything.



"There isn’t an individual thing or moment because you pick up so many things and learn from different things the manager might say.



"You really have to be switched on because the tactical side of the game is so important.



"I’m beginning to learn that now."

