06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/12/2017 - 19:11 GMT

Rangers Weren’t Prepared To Back Derek McInnes Like They Backed Pedro Caixinha Says Former Ger

 




Former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson thinks the Gers' failure to offer to back Derek McInnes to the same tune they backed Pedro Caixinha is the reason they have been snubbed by the Aberdeen manager.

Rangers put in an official approach to speak to McInnes over their vacant managerial post earlier this week, which was rejected by the Dons.




However, McInnes missing training for talks with the Aberdeen chairman was seen as proof he was forcing his way out of Pittodrie to move to Ibrox, with a compensation figure of around the £1m mark mooted as being forthcoming.

Aberdeen then though confirmed McInnes was staying put, meaning Rangers are still looking for a new manager.
 


The Gers backed former boss Caixinha in the summer transfer window and ex-Rangers midfielder Thomson thinks McInnes was not promised the same financial support.

"There's obviously been discussions that he wasn't happy with. They have obviously made him back track and want to stay at Aberdeen", the 33-year-old said on BT Sport.

"Reading between the lines, I did see [Rangers chairman] Dave King say that he would back the new manager that was going to come in, in his AGM.

"He backed Pedro well, reportedly spent £10m.

"I think if the new manager was going to come in and get that opportunity to spend the same amount of money then Derek would be at Rangers."

Rangers have confirmed that caretaker manager Graeme Murty will remain in charge for the remainder of 2017.
 