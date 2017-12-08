Schalke Sporting Director Oozes Confidence Over Liverpool and Spurs Target Max Meyer Penning Fresh Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel admits that it would be a surprise if Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur linked midfielder Max Meyer decides against signing a new contract with the club.



The 22-year-old Germany midfielder has rediscovered his mojo under new coach Domenico Tedesco at the Veltins-Arena this season and has been a key player for the 32-year-old.











The Schalke coach has time and again praised his performances and the player recently admitted that he has started to enjoy his football again under the new man at the helm.



However, his contract expires at the end of the season, which allows him to leave the club on a free transfer, and the situation is yet to be resolved ahead of the January window, when he will be free to discuss a pre-contractual deal with clubs outside Germany; Premier League pair Liverpool and Tottenham have been regularly linked with Meyer.





Heidel has insisted that Schalke are committed towards holding on to Meyer and stressed that there is an agreement between the parties to hold talks.

And he admits that given the importance of the young midfielder under Tedesco, it would be surprising if Meyer decides against signing an improved deal with Schalke.



Heidel was quoted as saying by German outlet WAZ: “Of course it’s no secret that we want to extend with Max.



“That’s what we said in the beginning of the season and we can confirm it right now.



“I will not respond to any reports.



"We have a clear agreement with Max that we can discuss in peace and of course everything that Domenico Tedesco says is taken into account.



“So it would be surprising if a player who the coach praises so much and therefore needs, would not accept a new contract with increased pay.”



A product of the Schalke academy, the midfielder has 178 senior appearances under his belt for the club.

