Short-Sighted – Former Rangers Star Has No Time For Those Calling For Graeme Murty Appointment

Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson thinks it is short-sighted to think about Graeme Murty as the next permanent full-time manager of the Gers.



Rangers have confirmed that Murty will remain in temporary charge of first team affairs at Ibrox until the end of the year after Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes chose against answering the Gers' call.











Some Rangers fans have been championing Murty for the role full-time, feeling the caretaker boss has performed well in the dugout.



But Thompson says Murty has no real managerial experience and when Rangers sacked Pedro Caixinha in October, no one would have put forward Murty as his replacement.





" For me it's short-sighted [to see Murty as the next manager]", Thompson said on BBC Sportscene Extra.

"I think nobody would have presumed that Graeme Murty would be the full-time manager of Rangers Football Club.



"He's Under-20s manager.



"He's no real managerial experience, apart from his stints as interim manager", the former Rangers striker added.



Murty has just led Rangers to back to back wins over Aberdeen, results which have pushed the Gers up into second place in the Scottish Premiership standings.



The youth boss now has a series of further games in which to impress as Rangers boss and establish the Gers in second behind Celtic.

