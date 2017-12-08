Tottenham Legend Hits Out At Sky For Dedicating Day To Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has blasted broadcaster Sky for running a Liverpool Live day from the Reds' Melwood training base.



Sky Sports is reporting from Liverpool's training base ahead of the Reds' Merseyside derby clash against Everton this weekend, with boss Jurgen Klopp speaking heavily with the broadcaster.











Ex-Spurs defender Roberts has been left unamused by Sky's broadcasting choice and hit out, writing on Twitter: "Why are Sky doing a whole day of Liverpool TV?



"I would buy the channel if I wanted to watch Klopp and Co. all day", Roberts added.





While Liverpool sit in fourth spot in the Premier League standings at present, Roberts' Tottenham are in sixth spot, four points adrift of the Reds.

And ahead of Tottenham taking on Stoke City and Brighton over the course of the next week, Roberts emphasised just how key the two games are to Mauricio Pochettino's side, who have seen their league form slump.



Roberts wrote: "A huge week now.



"We need six points.



"Fast pace lads, let's do it and have a great run up to Christmas."



Tottenham have taken just five points from their last six league games, putting them 15th in the form table over the last six matches.

