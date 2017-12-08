Valencia Hitman Dubs Tottenham Hotspur Target “Extraordinary”

Follow @insidefutbol





Valencia striker Simone Zaza has dubbed Tottenham Hotspur target Geoffrey Kondogbia "extraordinary" and notes along with Neto and Jeison Murillo he is enjoying the success which eluded him in Italy.



It was recently claimed that Tottenham are closely tracking midfielder Kondogbia as they plan for the long term successor to Mousa Dembele, now 30 years old and will hit 31 before next season.











Frenchman Kondogbia, along with defender Murillo, is on loan at Valencia from Italian Serie A outfit Inter, where he struggled to show his best.



Valencia, where Zaza has found success after a forgettable loan spell at West Ham, are currently a lofty second in La Liga, five points behind leaders Barcelona.





And Zaza has lauded Kondogbia for the performances he is putting in at Valencia .

He told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato when asked about Kondogbia, Murillo, and goalkeeper Neto: "They are extraordinary guys who did not have much luck in Italy and who are now showing the best of themselves here at Valencia.



"As I have said, our group is very solid and I am happy to be part of it."



Kondogbia, 24, has made 12 appearances in all competitions for Valencia so far, chipping in with three goals and a single assist.



Zaza meanwhile has netted an impressive nine goals in 13 La Liga games.

