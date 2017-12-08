XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/12/2017 - 16:59 GMT

Valencia Hitman Dubs Tottenham Hotspur Target “Extraordinary”

 




Valencia striker Simone Zaza has dubbed Tottenham Hotspur target Geoffrey Kondogbia "extraordinary" and notes along with Neto and Jeison Murillo he is enjoying the success which eluded him in Italy.

It was recently claimed that Tottenham are closely tracking midfielder Kondogbia as they plan for the long term successor to Mousa Dembele, now 30 years old and will hit 31 before next season.




Frenchman Kondogbia, along with defender Murillo, is on loan at Valencia from Italian Serie A outfit Inter, where he struggled to show his best.

Valencia, where Zaza has found success after a forgettable loan spell at West Ham, are currently a lofty second in La Liga, five points behind leaders Barcelona.
 


And Zaza has lauded Kondogbia for the performances he is putting in at Valencia.

He told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato when asked about Kondogbia, Murillo, and goalkeeper Neto: "They are extraordinary guys who did not have much luck in Italy and who are now showing the best of themselves here at Valencia.

"As I have said, our group is very solid and I am happy to be part of it."

Kondogbia, 24, has made 12 appearances in all competitions for Valencia so far, chipping in with three goals and a single assist.

Zaza meanwhile has netted an impressive nine goals in 13 La Liga games.
 