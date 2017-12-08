Very Interesting – Sunderland Given Hope of Bid For Loanee By Ligue 1 Side’s President

Follow @insidefutbol





Rennes president Olivier Letang has hinted at his side making an effort to keep attacking midfielder Wahbi Khazri, who is on loan from English Championship side Sunderland.



The Ligue 1 outfit have Khazri on loan for the season, but there is no purchase option included in the deal.











Rennes' president has been pleased with what he has seen from the 26-year-old and has dropped a clear hint that the Black Cats should expect to receive an offer for Khazri.



Letang was quoted as saying by French outlet Maxifoot: "He shows a lot of qualities and, beyond that, even if he is loaned without an option [to buy], he is very involved.





"His profile is very interesting, now and for the future", he added .

Rennes have enjoyed a positive first half of the campaign in Ligue 1 and sit in a lofty sixth spot after 16 games played, within touching distance of a Europa League place.



Sunderland loanee Khazri has been a big part of their success, having made ten appearances in all competitions for Rennes so far, scoring an impressive five goals.



His deal at the Stadium of Light runs until the summer of 2020.

