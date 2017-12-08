Why Not – Tottenham Star Won’t Rule Out Winning Champions League

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli feels there is no reason to feel that his side cannotr go all the way in the Champions League this season if little things go their way.



The north London outfit qualified for the last 16 of the competition as winners from a group which included European champions Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.











Mauricio Pochettino’s men scored famous wins over Real Madrid and Dortmund, but Alli has indicated that when the groups were drawn his team-mates were doubtful about their chances.



He feels winning a tough group will give Tottenham a lot of confidence going forward in the knockout rounds.





Talking about the Champions League group, Alli told German magazine Sport Bild: “I have to admit, after the draw we did take a collective gulp.

“But that’s the Champions League. We are glad we were able to win the group early with the 2-1 win at Dortmund.



“That will give us a boost for the knockout rounds.”



The England international feels success in the Champions League depends on winning the little but decisive moments and believes there is no reason why Tottenham cannot go all the way in the competition.



Asked if Tottenham can win the Champions League, he said: “Why not? This competition is very hard and it depends on little moments.



“You should always look forward.”

