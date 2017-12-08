XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/12/2017 - 17:39 GMT

You Never Know – Mauricio Pochettino Can’t Rule Out Gareth Bale Return

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has not ruled out Gareth Bale one day returning to the club amid reports he is not happy in Spain with Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old, who has struggled for regular playing time in Spain, mainly because of recurring injuries, has regularly been linked with a move back to England, mostly with Manchester United.




Bale played for Tottenham from 2007 until 2013, before leaving for Spain with Real Madrid.

Current Spurs boss Pochettino was asked in his pre-Stoke press conference whether Bale could return to the club given talk of his unhappiness in Spain.
 


According to Pochettino, Bale has been keeping in touch in touch with his former team-mates at Tottenham, though he himself hasn't contacted the Real Madrid star because he took over at the club after Bale's departure.

As such, Pochettino says he does not know what Bale and those around him are thinking.

He said: "I don't know, I don't know. I saw him in Madrid when we played there.

"Always he keeps contact with all the people here, that worked here in the past.

"But you know, what I can say about that, I don't know because I don't have that relationship with him or the people around him.

"Of course he's a fantastic player.

"You never know in football what can happen."
 