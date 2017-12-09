Bruno Alves Pushed Him Over – Ross County Boss Fuming After Rangers Defeat

Follow @insidefutbol





Ross County boss Owen Coyle thinks his side were denied a certain penalty in their 2-1 defeat at Rangers and claims the hosts did not cut his side open.



Coyle's men shocked Ibrox by taking the lead after just ten minutes when Craig Curran headed past Gers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.











But Rangers fought back following a half time pep talk from caretaker manager Graeme Murty, with Alfredo Morelos coming on off the bench to draw the hosts level on the hour mark.



Defender Danny Wilson then headed Rangers to a win seven minutes from time, while it could have been more comfortable for the hosts if Kenny Miller's effort had not come back off the crossbar.





Coyle was left fuming at his side's defeat, especially as he is sure Bruno Alves brought Andrew Davies down in the box .

"We were terrific today and shouldn’t be leaving without any points", Coyle was quoted as saying by BBC Scotland.



"Rangers had spell of pressure, but we didn’t feel they cut us open.



"The winning goal, we have to defend it better.



"We had an absolute stonewall penalty when Bruno Alves brings down Andrew Davies in the box.



"The official says he didn’t see it and that compounds it. Alves had pushed him to the ground.



"If we can play in that manner, there will be plenty of points and wins for us going forward", he added.



The result means Rangers have now won three league games in a row for the first time since last December.

