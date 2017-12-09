Consistency So Important For Top Four – Mauricio Pochettino Hails Spurs’ 5-1 Win Over Stoke

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has demanded more consistency from his Tottenham Hotspur side following their big 5-1 win over Stoke City at Wembley.



Tottenham dominated possession in the early minutes but Stoke defended well and the home side needed a massive slice of luck after 20 or so minutes to take the lead against the Potters.











A driven cross from Heung-Min Son deflected off Kurt Zouma on to Ryan Shawcross, who couldn’t do much to stop the ball from finding the back of the net. Tottenham picked up the pace after getting the lead and created a few more chances, but they could only go into half time with a one-goal advantage.



Spurs came out after the break firing and Dele Alli’s beautiful ball found Son inside the penalty box in the 52nd minute, and he clinically finished off the chance to double the lead for the north Londoners.





And Harry Kane put the game to the bed a couple of minutes later when Ben Davies’ excellent hanging cross was headed in by the England striker. Spurs got comfortable after, and while Hugo Lloris made a great save at the hour mark from an Xherdan Shaqiri’s fine shot, the home side were rarely troubled.

Tottenham continued to mount pressure on Stoke and Kane scored a fourth when he drilled home a finish after Stoke failed to clear Christian Eriksen’s pass in the 64th minute.



Ten minutes later Eriksen got into the act and scored Spurs’ fifth of the afternoon when Son’s pass found him in acres of space and the Dane comfortably beat Stoke’s Jack Butland in goal.



The Potters scored a consolation goal when Shawcross scored for the second time at Wembley, but this time for his own team when he headed in a corner late on, following a goalkeeping error from Lloris.



Butland pulled off a brilliant save from a Christian Eriksen from close range a few minutes later to stop Stoke from suffering more humiliation and he denied Kane a hat-trick when he made another stunning block to keep the score at 5-1.



Pochettino insisted that the level of his team’s performance didn’t surprise him as he feels despite a few poor results, Tottenham haven’t been playing poorly in recent weeks.



He stressed the importance of being more consistent for the rest of the season in order to finish in the top four.



Pochettino told the BBC: "The performance was very good, a very great performance from the team, and it is not easy to score five.



“But I am not surprised by the performance, it was like against Watford and West Bromwich.



"Always you need a bit of luck to open games.



"Today we can open the game and in the second half the team was determined to score the second and third goals.



"That is how we need to play from now.



"Consistency between now and the end of the season is so important if we want to finish in the top four.



"The team showed their true quality.”



Tottenham will return to Wembley again on Wednesday night when they will host Brighton.

