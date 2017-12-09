XRegister
06 October 2016

09/12/2017 - 14:04 GMT

Daniel Candeias Starts – Rangers Team vs Ross County Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Ross County
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Rangers have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Ross County in a league clash at Ibrox this afternoon.

The Gers, who have yet to lose against Ross County in seven encounters, confirmed earlier this week that caretaker manager Graeme Murty will remain in charge until the end of the year.




Murty must make do without midfield pair Jordan Rossiter and Graham Dorrans, while Lee Wallace is also out. Ryan Jack is suspended.

The caretaker boss picks Wes Foderingham in goal, while at the back he goes for a central pairing of Bruno Alves and Danny Wilson. Ross McCrorie continues in a midfield role, while Daniel Candeias also plays. Carlos Pena will look to continue his progress, while Kenny Miller and Josh Windass look to be goal threats.

If Murty has to try to change the game during the 90 minutes he has options on his bench to call for, including Alfredo Morelos and Eduardo Herrera.

 


Rangers Team vs Ross County

Foderingham, Tavernier, Alves, Wilson, John, McCrorie, Holt, Candeias, Pena, Windass, Miller

Substitutes: Kelly, Bates, Hodson, Barjonas, Kranjcar, Herrera, Morelos
 