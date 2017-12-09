Extra Spice Because I’m Tottenham Fan – Nottingham Forest Boss Relishing Arsenal Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton thinks extra spice will be added to his side's FA Cup tie against Arsenal due to the fact he is a Tottenham Hotspur fan.



The Tricky Trees have been drawn to play Arsene Wenger's men in the third round of the famous cup competition and will lock horns with Arsenal in a televised clash on Sunday 7th January.











Warburton is relishing the upcoming tie and thinks extra spice will be added to the mix due to the fact he is a Spurs supporter.



" I am a Spurs fan as well, which adds a little spice. I had a few phone calls on the night of the draw from a few rogue Gooners, as you can imagine", he was quoted as saying by the Nottingham Post.





" But it is a fantastic draw for the club, it is a home game here, at a packed City Ground and we will be prepared for it", Warburton added.

The Forest boss also insisted that while his side will afford Arsenal respect, they will set out to knock the Gunners out of the FA Cup, especially with having home advantage.



"We want to win the game of football, we will respect our opponents – nothing really changes there.



"They are a talented team, of course. But we are at home and we look forward to the game."



Nottingham Forest edged out Bolton Wanderers 3-2 at home in the Championship on Saturday and sit seven points off the playoff spots in eleventh in the standings.

