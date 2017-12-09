XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/12/2017 - 11:35 GMT

Gary Cahill Starts – Chelsea Team vs West Ham Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Antonio Conte has named his Chelsea squad that will take on West Ham at the London Stadium later this afternoon in a London derby.

The Italian has gone with the back three of Gary Cahill, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta, with Marcos Alonso and Davide Zappacosta playing as the wing-backs in the system. N’Golo Kante and Tiemoue Bakayoko will form the midfield base, with Cesc Fabregas pulling the creative strings from the middle of the park.




Eden Hazard will play in a free role in attack with lone man Alvaro Morata leading the line for Chelsea at the London Stadium. Willian, Pedro Rodriguez and Michy Batshuayi are some of the attacking options Conte has on the bench. Youngster Ethan Ampadu has also made the squad.

Chelsea are aware that they need to take the three points at the London Stadium ahead of Sunday's Manchester derby to keep their flickering title hopes alive.

 


Chelsea Team vs West Ham

Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill,  Zappacosta, Kante, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso, Hazard, Morata

Substitutes: Caballero, Rudiger, Ampadu, Moses, Willian, Pedro, Batshuayi
 