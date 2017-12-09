Harry Winks Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Stoke City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Stoke City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have named their team to host Stoke City at Wembley in a Premier League encounter this afternoon.



Mauricio Pochettino's men are in a run of poor league form and have picked up only five points from their last six matches to slip out of the top four. They have however beaten Stoke 4-0 in each of the last three meetings between the sides.











Tottenham are without defender Davinson Sanchez, who starts a three-match ban. Toby Alderweireld remains out.



Pochettino selects Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence he goes for Eric Dier and Jan Vertonghen, with Kieran Trippier and Ben Davies as full-backs. Mousa Dembele plays, as does Harry Winks, while Heung-Min Son, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli support Harry Kane.



If Pochettino wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where his options include Erik Lamela and Fernando Llorente.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Stoke City



Lloris (c), Trippier, Dier, Vetonghen, Davies, Dembele, Winks, Son, Eriksen, Alli, Kane



Substitutes: Vorm, Aurier, Foyth, Rose, Sissoko, Lamela, Llorente

