I’m Wrapping Ross McCrorie Up In Cotton Wool – Graeme Murty Eyes Rangers Trip To Hibernian

Graeme Murty has vowed to wrap Rangers youngster Ross McCrorie up in cotton wool ahead of Wednesday's trip to take on Hibernian at Easter Road.



McCrorie was again in superb form sitting in a midfield position for Rangers as they ran out 2-1 winners over Ross County at Ibrox.











But the youngster was forced off in the 73rd minute of the contest and Murty is planning to check how he is before wrapping him up in cotton wool.



Murty also lauded the football McCrorie played while he was on the pitch.





"I'll go and have a look at him. He got a bang in the first half – I thought he was magnificent in the first half at times", Murty told Rangers TV.

And he added: "He took a sore one in the first half.



"I'll see how he is and get him wrapped up in cotton wool."



McCrorie has risen to the challenge at Rangers to produce performances beyond his tender 19 years.



Rangers' win over Ross County has moved them back above Aberdeen and into second spot in the Scottish Premiership standings, a position Murty will not want his men to give up.



They play Neil Lennon's Hibernian at Easter Road on Wednesday evening.

