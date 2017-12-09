XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/12/2017 - 17:40 GMT

Leeds United Star On Crutches Following Win At QPR

 




Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban has a protective boot on after suffering an injury at Loftus Road.

Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen picked Ekuban to spearhead the attack against QPR in a Championship game Leeds won 3-1 thanks to a hat-trick from Kemar Roofe.




But amid the delight at the three points, Leeds have concerns over Ekuban, who was forced off in just the 38th minute.

The striker is now on crutches and wearing a protective boot.
 


And it has been claimed Christiansen believes Ekuban may have the same injury he suffered earlier this season.

The striker missed a chunk of action earlier this season due to a foot injury, which forced him to go under the knife.

The injury is a blow for Leeds, who are already without another striker in the shape of Pierre-Michel Lasogga, who is injured.

However, Roofe stepping up and scoring a hat-trick will ease Christiansen's worries up top.
 