Liverpool Still Have Too Much For Everton, Even With Sam Allardyce – Ian Wright

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright does not feel Sam Allardyce’s positive effect on Everton can stop Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.



Allardyce has received little time to get his legs under the desk at Goodison Park before the task of preparing his new team for the Merseyside derby at Anfield this weekend.











Everton have shown good form recently after a desperately poor start to the season and Allardyce has already started to have a positive effect.



Wright admits Everton have looked better in recent weeks, but believes at the moment they do not have enough in them to stop the irresistible attacking force of Jurgen Klopp’s team.





The Arsenal legend has indicated that the derby has come too early for Allardyce as Everton manager.

Wright said on the Premier League Today programme: “The two wins will give them a lot of confidence in what they are doing and they do look more organised.



“But they are coming against for me the best attacking force in the Premier League; [Mohamed] Salah, [Sadio] Mane, [Philippe] Coutinho and [Roberto] Firmino are just fantastic when they get it right.



“I just don’t feel Everton, with everything they have done right since Sam’s got there, will be able to keep them out for the whole of the game.”



Everton have not won a Merseyside derby in the Premier League at Anfield since September 1999.



Allardyce did win at Anfield with his Crystal Palace side last season.

