XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/12/2017 - 11:10 GMT

Liverpool’s Emre Can Expected To Sign Pre-Contractual Agreement With Juventus

 




Juventus are closing in on an agreement to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can on a free transfer next summer.

The midfielder’s contract with Liverpool expires at the end of next season and they have failed to come to an agreement over a new deal for the Germany international.




Can is keen to have a release clause in his new contract, but Liverpool are refusing to adhere to that demand and it seems Juventus are set to benefit from their disagreement.

The Italian champions have been after Can since last summer and have been in touch with his representatives to convince the midfielder to move to Turin next summer on a free transfer.
 


And it has been claimed that a deal is close to being agreed, as according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, the outline of a five-year contract has been agreed between the player and Juventus.  

The midfielder is expected to sign a pre-contractual agreement with Juventus for salary of around €4m per season and will join the club next summer on a free transfer.

Inter Milan and Manchester City have also been interested in the player, but it seems Juventus’ persistence over the last few months is going to pay off soon.

The Germany international is likely to move to Italy next summer on a free transfer.
 