Liverpool’s Emre Can Expected To Sign Pre-Contractual Agreement With Juventus

Juventus are closing in on an agreement to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can on a free transfer next summer.



The midfielder’s contract with Liverpool expires at the end of next season and they have failed to come to an agreement over a new deal for the Germany international.











Can is keen to have a release clause in his new contract, but Liverpool are refusing to adhere to that demand and it seems Juventus are set to benefit from their disagreement.



The Italian champions have been after Can since last summer and have been in touch with his representatives to convince the midfielder to move to Turin next summer on a free transfer.





And it has been claimed that a deal is close to being agreed, as according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, the outline of a five-year contract has been agreed between the player and Juventus.

The midfielder is expected to sign a pre-contractual agreement with Juventus for salary of around €4m per season and will join the club next summer on a free transfer.



Inter Milan and Manchester City have also been interested in the player, but it seems Juventus’ persistence over the last few months is going to pay off soon.



The Germany international is likely to move to Italy next summer on a free transfer.

