Mark Noble Starts – West Ham Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

Fixture: West Ham United vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



West Ham United have officially named their starting side and substitutes to host Premier League champions Chelsea at the London Stadium this afternoon.



David Moyes' side are second bottom of the league standings and have taken just ten points from their opening 15 matches, putting them in a dire position as the busy Christmas period approaches.











To take on Chelsea, Moyes picks Adrian in goal, with Joe Hart on the bench.



In defence, the former Manchester United manager picks Winston Reid and Angelo Ogbonna as the centre-back pairing, while Mark Noble makes a return to the side in midfield. Pedro Obiang also plays, as does Marko Arnautovic, while Manuel Lanzini offers creativity. Michail Antonio starts.



If Moyes needs to try to change the game in the 90 minutes then he has a number of options on the bench, including Javier Hernandez and Andy Carroll.



West Ham United Team vs Chelsea



Adrian, Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Obiang, Arnautovic, Lanzini, Masuaku, Antonio



Substitutes: Hart, Rice, Fernandes, Ayew, Carroll, Sakho, Hernandez

