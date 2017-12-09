Mistakes Were Because Michail Antonio Was Worrying Him – Former Chelsea Star On Blues Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy believes that Andreas Christensen was worried about Michail Antonio in the Blues' 1-0 loss at West Ham United.



Chelsea were tipped to make short work of David Moyes' struggling Hammers at the London Stadium, but fell behind in just the sixth minute when West Ham's Marko Arnautovic scored his first goal in eight months.











West Ham defended for their lives and Chelsea could not find a way through, meeting frustration after frustration and going down 1-0.



Cundy thinks Christensen was below par and looked every inch his tender years.





But some of that, Cundy feels, was due to the Chelsea centre-back worrying about Antonio, who was a constant threat with his pace .

"Christensen looked 21. We bigged him up before the game and he's had a wonderful start to this season", Cundy said on Chelsea TV.



"As the game went on, Christensen was making some basic errors which I think were based on Antonio worrying him."



And Cundy thinks Chelsea can take little in the way of positives from their defeat against their London neighbours.



"Overall, it's difficult to try and get any positives out of that", he added.



Chelsea have a quick opportunity to bounce back when they travel to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

