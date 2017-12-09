XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/12/2017 - 19:28 GMT

Mistakes Were Because Michail Antonio Was Worrying Him – Former Chelsea Star On Blues Defender

 




Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy believes that Andreas Christensen was worried about Michail Antonio in the Blues' 1-0 loss at West Ham United.

Chelsea were tipped to make short work of David Moyes' struggling Hammers at the London Stadium, but fell behind in just the sixth minute when West Ham's Marko Arnautovic scored his first goal in eight months.




West Ham defended for their lives and Chelsea could not find a way through, meeting frustration after frustration and going down 1-0.

Cundy thinks Christensen was below par and looked every inch his tender years.
 


But some of that, Cundy feels, was due to the Chelsea centre-back worrying about Antonio, who was a constant threat with his pace.

"Christensen looked 21. We bigged him up before the game and he's had a wonderful start to this season", Cundy said on Chelsea TV.

"As the game went on, Christensen was making some basic errors which I think were based on Antonio worrying him."

And Cundy thinks Chelsea can take little in the way of positives from their defeat against their London neighbours.

"Overall, it's difficult to try and get any positives out of that", he added.

Chelsea have a quick opportunity to bounce back when they travel to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.
 