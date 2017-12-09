XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/12/2017 - 21:11 GMT

Now Go On Goalscoring Run, Graeme Murty Tells Rangers Striker Alfredo Morelos

 




Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty has told striker Alfredo Morelos to go on a goalscoring run after he netted in a 2-1 win over Ross County on Saturday afternoon.

Owen Coyle's visitors stunned Rangers by taking the lead after ten minutes, but Morelos, on off the bench, levelled on the hour mark at Ibrox.




Centre-back Danny Wilson headed Rangers to all three points seven minutes from time, as the Gers moved back up to second spot in the Scottish Premiership standings.

Murty was pleased to see Morelos score his first goal in eleven games and now wants to see the former HJK Helsinki star go on a goalscoring spurt.
 


He told Rangers TV: "Whatever Alfredo is, he loves scoring goals, he loves getting in the right places.

"He got in for one, I thought he would have got it, he didn't, kept going and got his goal."

And Murty called for it to be the first of many for Morelos.

"It's good for Alfredo to get himself back in the scoring charts.

"Hopefully he can go on another little run now."

Rangers are now preparing for a tough trip to Easter Road on Wednesday to take on Neil Lennon's Hibernian and Murty will hope Morelos takes his goalscoring boots with him to Edinburgh.
 