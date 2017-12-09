XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/12/2017 - 14:02 GMT

Pawel Cibicki On Bench – Leeds United Team vs QPR Confirmed

 




Fixture: QPR vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have named their side and substitutes to take on QPR at Loftus Road in a Championship game this afternoon.

The Whites are only five points off the playoff spots and will be keen to take all three points from their trip to London as a busy Christmas period looms.




Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen is without midfielder Pablo Hernandez, while striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga continues to be sidelined.

Christiansen picks Felix Wiedwald in goal, while his central defensive pairing is Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper. In midfield, the head coach selects Kalvin Phillips and Ronaldo Vieira, while Kemar Roofe, Samu Saiz and Ezgjan Alioski support Caleb Ekuban.

If Christiansen needs to try to change the game he can look to his bench, where options include Pawel Cibicki and Eunan O'Kane.

 


Leeds United Team vs QPR

Wiedwald, Ayling, Cooper, Jansson, Berardi, Phillips, Vieira, Saiz, Roofe, Alioski, Ekuban

Substitutes: Lonergan, Shaughnessy, Pennington, Borthwick-Jackson, Anita, O'Kane, Cibicki
 