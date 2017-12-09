PHOTO: Fringe Leeds United Star Hails First Team Taste

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Pawel Cibicki has expressed his delight at making his first appearance in the Championship for the Whites.



Cibicki has been firmly on the fringes at Elland Road since joining Leeds from Swedish champions Malmo in the summer transfer window.











But Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen gave Cibicki a taste of the Championship in Saturday's 3-1 win away at QPR, with the forward being introduced from the bench in the 38th minute in place of the injured Caleb Ekuban.



And Cibicki was delighted, taking to social media after the match to post a photograph of himself in action .





He wrote: "Nice to do my debut in Championship."

Cibicki also hailed hat-trick hero Kemar Roofe, dubbing him on fire.



The Swede has been linked with an exit from Leeds in the January transfer window due to his limited playing time for the club so far.



However, it is unclear whether the Whites would be willing to consider letting the 23-year-old leave so soon into his Elland Road career.

