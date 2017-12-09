Selfish, Not Team Player – Former Premier League Star Slams Christian Benteke

Kevin Kilbane thinks that Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke was being selfish and not a team player by taking and missing a late penalty against Bournemouth.
The Eagles scored a penalty in the first half of the 2-2 draw with the Cherries when Luka Milivojevic calmly finished from the spot after a foul on Wilfred Zaha, levelling matters after an early Jermain Defoe goal.
It was then 2-1 to Palace when Scott Dann got on the end of a Yohan Cabaye ball a minute before half time, but Defoe struck again in stoppage time to make it 2-2 at half time.
The drama came in injury time at the end of the game when Benteke collected the ball and hit a weak penalty which was easily saved by Asmir Begovic.
It emerged after the match that Benteke had not been told to take the penalty and simply decided himself he would take it.
And former Republic of Ireland international Kilbane has blasted the Belgian, dubbing him not a team player.
He said on the BBC's Final Score programme: "He didn't look confident. It was a poor penalty.
"Why on earth Milivojevic, given the class he showed early on with the penalty, didn't take it?
"That's not showing responsibility. That's selfish. That's not a team player", Kilbane added.
Following the draw, Crystal Palace sit bottom of the league table with eleven points from their 16 Premier League matches.