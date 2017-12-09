Selfish, Not Team Player – Former Premier League Star Slams Christian Benteke

Follow @insidefutbol





Kevin Kilbane thinks that Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke was being selfish and not a team player by taking and missing a late penalty against Bournemouth.



The Eagles scored a penalty in the first half of the 2-2 draw with the Cherries when Luka Milivojevic calmly finished from the spot after a foul on Wilfred Zaha, levelling matters after an early Jermain Defoe goal.











It was then 2-1 to Palace when Scott Dann got on the end of a Yohan Cabaye ball a minute before half time, but Defoe struck again in stoppage time to make it 2-2 at half time.



The drama came in injury time at the end of the game when Benteke collected the ball and hit a weak penalty which was easily saved by Asmir Begovic .





It emerged after the match that Benteke had not been told to take the penalty and simply decided himself he would take it .

And former Republic of Ireland international Kilbane has blasted the Belgian, dubbing him not a team player.



He said on the BBC's Final Score programme: "He didn't look confident. It was a poor penalty.



"Why on earth Milivojevic, given the class he showed early on with the penalty, didn't take it?



"That's not showing responsibility. That's selfish. That's not a team player", Kilbane added.



Following the draw, Crystal Palace sit bottom of the league table with eleven points from their 16 Premier League matches.

