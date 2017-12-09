XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/12/2017 - 19:47 GMT

This Is What Tottenham Now Realise – Martin Keown On Reason For Big Win Over Stoke

 




Arsenal legend Martin Keown thinks Tottenham Hotspur have realised they cannot win the Premier League title this season – and it has brought out the best of Mauricio Pochettino's men.

Following a run of poor league form with just five points from six games, Spurs returned to form in spectacular fashion on Saturday afternoon at Wembley.




Tottenham crushed Stoke City, running out 5-1 winners and sending out a message that they are back.

Keown thinks that Tottenham have now got to grips with playing at Wembley, while he also insists that Spurs have realised they cannot win the title and without the pressure they are winning again.
 


"It's not easy to play at Wembley, but they seem to be making Wembley their natural home", he said on the BBC's Final Score programme.

"They have readjusted.

"The team realise they can't win the Premier League and they're winning games again", Keown added.

Tottenham have moved up to fifth following their big win over Stoke and are just one point behind fourth placed Liverpool.

However, Liverpool are in action on Sunday, along with Spurs' rivals, sixth placed Arsenal.

Tottenham are next in action at home against Brighton on Wednesday evening.
 