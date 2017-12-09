West Ham Used Spoiling Tactics – Former Chelsea Star Bemoans Defeat

Follow @insidefutbol





Frank Sinclair thinks West Ham excelled at spoiling the game at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon after they ran out 1-0 winners over Chelsea.



Chelsea started as big favourites to get the win over a Hammers side who had yet to win under new manager David Moyes and were firmly in the Premier League's relegation zone.











But a sixth minute goal from Marko Arnautovic gave the Hammers the lead they needed and they defended for their lives to see out the game and earn a vital three points.



For former Chelsea defender Sinclair, West Ham were experts at slowing down and spoiling the game, and he bemoaned the Blues letting the Hammers get a lead to hold on to.





Sinclair said on Chelsea TV: " West Ham were good at spoiling as well. You look at the free-kicks they gave away, how many times they brought down [Eden] Hazard, [Victor] Moses, [Alvaro] Morata.

"So they broke up the play very quickly, they slowed the game down every time they had set pieces.



"How do you combat that? You don't give an early goal away."



The win was West Ham's first under Moyes and they have now given themselves a shot in the arm in their bid to avoid relegation.



Chelsea meanwhile have been damaged in their bid to defend the Premier League, with boss Antonio Conte conceding after the match that Manchester City look to be champions elect.



Manchester City play Manchester United on Sunday.

