Be Like Mauricio Pochettino – Tottenham Legend Slams Jurgen Klopp’s “Bullying” Behaviour

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has hit out at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and says he can learn how to behave properly in adversity from Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.



Klopp was left angry on Sunday afternoon as a penalty was given against Liverpool which allowed Everton to claim a 1-1 draw in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.











The Liverpool manager was unhappy at the spot-kick being given, as he felt there was no foul, while he also thought poor challenges from Everton players over the course of the game went unpunished.



He struggled to hide his emotions in an interview with Sky Sports after the match and his mood was in sharp contrast to the Liverpool Live interview he gave on Friday, when Sky Sports visited the club's Melwood training ground for a day.





And Roberts was not pleased with what he saw from Klopp.

The Spurs legend wrote on Twitter: "Klopp was great with Sky TV when winning and with [Jamie Carragher] @Carra23 on Friday.



"A sign of a proper manager is the behaviour in good and bad times.



"Pleased we have Poch.



"Today's interview just bullying to the Sky reporter.



"People like Poch, Sean Dyche, Chris Hughton, even [Arsene] Wenger much more respectful."



Klopp's Liverpool have remained in fourth place in the Premier League following their draw against Everton.

