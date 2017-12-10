Can’t Lose To Crystal Palace And West Ham And Be In Title Race – Antonio Conte

Follow @insidefutbol





Antonio Conte has conceded that Chelsea are no longer in the Premier League title race following their 1-0 defeat at West Ham on Saturday afternoon.



Marko Arnautovic scored in the sixth minute to give the home side the lead at the London Stadium and David Moyes’ men held on to it for the rest of the game to help their new manager to his first win since taking charge of the club.











While it was a famous win for West Ham over their London rivals, it was a body blow to Chelsea’s hopes of retaining the title as they were already trailing Manchester City by eleven points ahead of the weekend.



And Conte admits that it is impossible to conceive how Chelsea can win the title after losing four of their opening 16 league games and feels they are no longer in the reckoning.





The Chelsea manager believes a defeat to Manchester City is understandable, but conceded that after getting beaten by relegation battlers such as West Ham and Crystal Palace his team cannot be considered challengers this season.

Conte told his post match press conference: "To talk about the title race after a defeat I think is a bit strange. Especially as this is the fourth defeat this season in 16 games.



“When you have this task it is impossible to think that you are in the title race. It is impossible.



"My experience is this, if you want to stay in the race for the title, in the first part of the season you can lose once, twice."



The Italian also indicated Chelsea have never been in the race, due to poor results.



Conte added: "After 16 games if you lose four games it means you never started this race.



"We started with a defeat in our home game against Burnley. We lost another game.



"We have a lot of reasons to justify the defeat against Man City because we played after two days.



"But then you lose against Crystal Palace at the bottom and now to lose again against West Ham who at this moment are in a bad position in the table, you can’t lose points in these games.



“It means you are not in the title race.



"You have to change, to do our best in this season. I said before this season would be very, very tough, very difficult and this is the truth."

