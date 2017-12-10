Dominic Solanke’s Movement Is Different – Former Liverpool Star On Jurgen Klopp’s Derby Choice

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason McAteer thinks that Liverpool disrupted their movement in attack by playing Dominic Solanke against Everton and leaving Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho on the bench.



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opted to make a series of changes to his team for the visit of the Toffees and the Reds could not make their superiority in the game count as they were held to a 1-1 draw.











The German sprung a shock by picking Solanke up front and McAteer thinks that rotation was a gamble for Liverpool.



And the former Liverpool midfielder believes with Solanke in attack, the same movement was not in place.





"I just thought it was a gamble", McAteer explained on LFC TV.

"Solanke hasn't played a great deal of football, he's a different style of player to what we see up front.



"His movement is not like Firmino, Coutinho, [Sadio] Mane."



McAteer says if he had been selecting the team against Everton then he would have fielded his strongest eleven from the off, hoping to go ahead early on and then look to bring players off later in the match to have them a rest.



"I personally would have gone very strong today and bring off the players once we'd got ourselves a healthy lead; whether that would have happened we'll never know", he added.



Liverpool, who still sit fourth in the Premier League standings, are next in action on Wednesday night when they host West Brom at Anfield.

