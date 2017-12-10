He’s Being Realistic – Martin Keown Defends Antonio Conte Conceding Premier League Title

Follow @insidefutbol





Martin Keown believes Antonio Conte is only being realistic by saying that Chelsea now cannot win the Premier League title.



Conte's side slipped to a surprising 1-0 defeat away at West Ham United on Saturday and the Italian tactician was quick to say after the match that his side's bid to defend their title is over.











While Manchester United are still hopeful of reeling in leaders Manchester City, many have already crowned Pep Guardiola's men champions elect.



And Keown has defended Conte's decision to concede the title, arguing that the Italian is simply being realistic with what he sees.





"He's only being realistic as to how he sees it", the former Arsenal defender said on the BBC's Final Score programme.

"They certainly won't be champions this season and you look at how well he's done, at Juve he won three championships on the bounce, he's a serial winner.



"Such is the quality of City that he's having to concede at this stage."



Chelsea are still fighting in three cup competitions, with the Blues in the EFL Cup, Champions League and yet to start their FA Cup campaign.



Even if the title is gone, Conte will not want his side to end the season empty handed.

