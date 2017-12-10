I Just Don’t Quite Get This About Everton – Jason McAteer

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason McAteer says he does not understand Everton spending so much money on Gylfi Sigurdsson when they needed to replace Romelu Lukaku's goals.



The Toffees lost Lukaku to Manchester United in the summer transfer window and with the departure of the Belgian, the Merseyside outfit saw a big source of goals exit the club.











They have scored 20 goals in their 16 Premier League games so far and McAteer thinks Everton needed to splash the cash to replace Lukaku in the summer.



And he cannot understand the sense in signing Sigurdsson, a type of player he feels Everton should have looked at later, after addressing their key areas.





"Everton didn't replace the 20 plus goals of Lukaku", McAteer said on LFC TV, following Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Everton at Anfield.

"And then to go out and spend £50m on Sigurdsson, I just don't quite get it; he for me is another piece of the jigsaw futher down the line.



"You replace what you need."



Everton are now in tenth spot in the Premier League table with 19 points from their 16 games so far, having eased relegation worries present before Sam Allardyce was appointed boss.



The Toffees are next in action away at Newcastle United on Wednesday evening.

