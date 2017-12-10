Intelligent Play, Good Passing – Former Leeds United Star Pleased With Pawel Cibicki

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has praised Pawel Cibicki's performance on his Championship debut, with the Whites beating QPR 3-1 at Loftus Road.



Cibicki has been firmly on the fringes at Elland Road this season, but the Whites being stretched through injuries saw him turned to in the first half at Loftus Road, with striker Caleb Ekuban limping off.











The former Malmo man did not disappoint and provided the assist for Leeds' second goal in an all-round good display which impressed Whelan.



Whelan thinks that Cibicki's play had a real intelligence about it, while he also had a good range of passing.





"Cibicki I thought had a great game. He contributed in a massive way towards this win", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"It was a fantastic cross for the second goal.



"I thought he contributed quite nicely. It was a solid game from him, some intelligent play, some good passing.



"Obviously with the assist for [Kemar] Roofe's second goal, he's done his job."



Cibicki, signed by Leeds from Malmo in the summer, has already been linked with a move away from Elland Road in the January transfer window due to a lack of game time.



He may however have played himself firmly into head coach Thomas Christiansen's plans approaching a busy Christmas period of matches.

