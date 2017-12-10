Leigh Griffiths Did Not Look Too Enthusiastic Post Match – Former Hibs Boss On Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Hibernian boss Jim Duffy says that Leigh Griffiths looked less than enthusiastic following Celtic's 2-2 draw with Hibs at Easter Road, after he was left on the bench throughout the Scottish Premiership contest.



Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers sprung a surprise by picking Odsonne Edouard up top, with Griffiths and Moussa Dembele the strikers on the bench.











Scott Sinclair put Celtic 1-0 up in the 59th minute before doubling their lead five minutes later, and in the 71st minute Rodgers brought off Edouard and introduced Dembele.



Hibernian fought back though and claimed an unlikely draw, with goals from Efe Ambrose and Oli Shaw.





Scotland striker Griffiths was left on the bench throughout and Duffy feels that the hitman is entering a crucial period of his Celtic career.

"The biggest conundrum for me is still where do you put Leigh Griffiths?" Duffy said on BBC Radio Scotland.



"He didn't even get on the pitch today.



"He was doing the little runs after the game with the subs and he did not look too enthusiastic.



"He's a fantastic player and he's almost a certain starter, or should be, for Scotland.



"So there's a few decisions to be made over the next few weeks", he added.



Griffiths has regularly been overlooked when it comes to starting in key games in recent weeks, with Rodgers naming him on the bench at home against Bayern Munich and Anderlecht in the Champions League, along with in the Scottish League Cup final against Motherwell.

