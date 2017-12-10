XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/12/2017 - 20:59 GMT

Lesser Man Couldn’t Have Done This – Leeds United Star Earns Former White’s High Praise

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan is full of praise for Whites goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald, feeling he showed his mental strength in the side's 3-1 win away at QPR on Saturday.

Wiedwald made a big error to let QPR pull the scoreline back to 2-1 at Loftus Road in the Championship clash.




But just minutes later he produced a superb save from a one-on-one situation to make sure QPR did not level the match, which would have been a big blow for the Whites and changed the course of the contest.

Wiedwald has struggled to convince since joining Leeds in the summer, but Whelan thinks at QPR he stood up and did something lesser men wouldn't have been able to do.
 


"[We saw] mental strength, strength of character. He made an absolute howler and allowed QPR a way back into the game", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"A one-on-one situation just moments after you've made that mistake – a lesser man would have had his head down, he wouldn't have been able to concentrate properly, be feeling sorry for himself.

"He came out, spread himself, nice and brave, made a massive save and kept Leeds with that lead."

Wiedwald lost his place in the team to number 2 goalkeeper Andy Lonergan earlier this season, but is now back between the sticks and appears to have the faith of Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen.
 