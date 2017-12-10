Lesser Man Couldn’t Have Done This – Leeds United Star Earns Former White’s High Praise

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan is full of praise for Whites goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald, feeling he showed his mental strength in the side's 3-1 win away at QPR on Saturday.



Wiedwald made a big error to let QPR pull the scoreline back to 2-1 at Loftus Road in the Championship clash.











But just minutes later he produced a superb save from a one-on-one situation to make sure QPR did not level the match, which would have been a big blow for the Whites and changed the course of the contest.



Wiedwald has struggled to convince since joining Leeds in the summer, but Whelan thinks at QPR he stood up and did something lesser men wouldn't have been able to do.





"[We saw] mental strength, strength of character. He made an absolute howler and allowed QPR a way back into the game", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"A one-on-one situation just moments after you've made that mistake – a lesser man would have had his head down, he wouldn't have been able to concentrate properly, be feeling sorry for himself.



"He came out, spread himself, nice and brave, made a massive save and kept Leeds with that lead."



Wiedwald lost his place in the team to number 2 goalkeeper Andy Lonergan earlier this season, but is now back between the sticks and appears to have the faith of Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen.

