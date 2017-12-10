Liverpool Just Perfect Club For Mohamed Salah Says Premier League Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Liverpool are the perfect team for Mohamed Salah to flourish at in the Premier League.



The Egyptian winger has been in top form since joining Liverpool from Roma last summer and is the Premier League’s top scorer at the moment with 12 goals in 15 games.











Salah has been Liverpool’s best player going forward this season and has 18 goals in 23 appearances in all competitions for the club, making him one of the best signings of Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.



He previously struggled at Chelsea, but rekindled his career at Fiorentina and Roma in Italy before returning to England with Liverpool for a big fee last summer.





And Wright believes Salah joined the right club in Liverpool as he can bomb forward and hurt opposition defences without caring too much about his defensive responsibilities.

The former striker said on the Premier League Today programme: “He is more mature now. He went to Italy and he got marked tighter there and still managed to do well with his pace and skill when he was at Roma.



“He has come here at time in a team that is just perfect for him.



“Without the defensive responsibilities, he can just break forward and cause teams havoc.”



Salah scored 43 goals in Italy during his stint with Roma and Fiorentina and has increased his output at Liverpool.

