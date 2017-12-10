Man Utd Need To Show Premier League Man City Can Be Beaten – Former Red Devil

Follow @insidefutbol





Gary Neville feels Manchester United need to beat Manchester City on Sunday to give the rest of the Premier League the belief that Pep Guardiola’s team can be stopped.



Manchester City are yet to lose a game this season in the league and only dropped points once when Everton walked away with a point from the Etihad during the early weeks of the campaign.











They have an eight-point lead over Manchester United in the league table at the moment and Neville believes if Jose Mourinho’s men lose on Sunday at home, the title race will be more or less done and dusted before Christmas.



He stressed the importance of Manchester United beating Guardiola’s team on Sunday, not only to revive the title race, but to show that Manchester City can be beaten.





The former defender feels not many teams are confident that Manchester City can lose a game and Manchester United need to give the Premier League that belief back again with a performance at Old Trafford.

Neville said on the Premier League Today programme: “It will be a one-horse race if Manchester United lose on Sunday.



“I genuinely think United have to win. United have to damage City, they have to convert what Huddersfield, West Ham and Southampton started to do, which was to get close.



“United will have to take them over the line and then it will give others that feeling that you can do against City, beat them and get at them.



“At this moment there is no one with the belief that they can beat City – United have to do it on Sunday.



“Jose has to go and win the game.”



Manchester United have not lost a game at Old Trafford in all competitions for over a year.

